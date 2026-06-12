On behalf of Belarusian people and his own behalf, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko extended Independence Day greetings to President of the Republic of the Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The head of state observed that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. “Over this period, we have achieved meaningful progress in expanding Belarus‑Philippines ties, identified promising avenues for the further development of bilateral cooperation in trade, economy, humanitarian affairs, and other fields, and fostered constructive dialogue on international platforms in pursuit of our common objectives,” the message reads.

The President expressed confidence that joint projects in food security and industrial cooperation, along with the simplification of visa regimes, would serve to unlock the full potential of interstate collaboration.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Ferdinand Marcos Jr. health, success, and prosperity, and extended wishes of happiness and well‑being to the Filipino people.