Greetings to President of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended birthday greetings to President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea.

“The recent visit of the Pope is clear evidence of the international authority of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea and recognition of your personal contribution to ensuring peace on the African continent, as well as the stability and sustainable development of your country. I am confident that this significant event will further strengthen your state’s position on the global stage,” the message of congratulations reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized the importance he places on intensifying trade and economic cooperation between Belarus and Equatorial Guinea: “A particularly relevant task remains giving concrete practical substance to the agreements reached, primarily through the implementation of mutually beneficial projects in agriculture, construction, healthcare, and equipment supplies.”

The Belarusian President expressed hope for continued effective and productive interstate partnership and confirmed Belarus’ readiness to further work together on carrying out all planned initiatives.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo strong health, long life, and boundless energy for new achievements.