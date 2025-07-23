Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to Egypt President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as the country celebrates Revolution Day.

Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that this event has become a milestone in building a strong and stable state.

“Modern Egypt continues to promote the unity of the Global South countries, serves as an important mediator in the Middle East region, and is an influential leader on the African continent,” the message of greetings reads.

Belarus is proud of the exceptional level of relations with Egypt, the President emphasized.

“Minsk is ready to deepen cooperation with Egyptian partners in developing industrial collaboration, as well as in the areas of food security, science and technology, water purification, medicine, and pharmaceuticals. We are interested in the practical implementation of all projects for the benefit of both Egypt’s domestic market and third countries. I expect that during our personal meeting in Belarus, we will discuss bilateral and international agendas, and assess the work of our governments in enhancing trade and economic cooperation,” the Belarusian leader stressed.

The head of state wished his Egyptian counterpart good health and new achievements, as well as peace and prosperity to the friendly Egyptian people.