Greetings to President of Ethiopia Taye Atske Selassie, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko sent greetings to President Taye Atske Selassie, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and the people of Ethiopia as the country celebrates the national holiday – the Day of the Establishment of Peace and Democracy.

“This holiday embodies the victory of freedom and justice achieved by the Ethiopian people in their liberation struggle, as well as the triumph of national unity. Today, your country has achieved significant results in strengthening statehood, social harmony, social and economic development, and enjoys a well-deserved international standing,” the message to the Ethiopian President reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized that Belarus considers Ethiopia its reliable partner on the African continent and highly values the relations of mutual respect and trust that have historically developed between the two countries.

The Belarusian head of state is convinced that the expansion of cooperation in politics, trade, economy, education, science, technology, culture, and other areas fully aligns with the interests of Belarusians and Ethiopians.

In his message to the Ethiopian prime minister, Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that the country’s achievements in ensuring economic growth and the well-being of its citizens command sincere respect. The President expressed confidence in the importance of strengthening interstate relations and fulfilling previously reached agreements.

Aleksandr Lukashenko outlined Belarus’ readiness for fruitful joint work to step up cooperation in agricultural mechanization, the establishment of high-tech assembly plants, security, education, and culture. The head of state also looks forward to continuing constructive interaction in global multilateral organizations, as well as within BRICS.