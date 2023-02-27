Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to President of the Dominican Republic Luis Rodolfo Abinader Corona as the country celebrates Independence Day.

“Thanks to the dynamic growth of the economy, supported by a solid legal framework and a favorable business environment, your state has one of the fastest rates of development among the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean. This fact confirms that the course chosen by the Government of the Dominican Republic is the right one,” the message of greetings reads.

The head of state has expressed conviction that in spite of the thousands of kilometers between Minsk and Santo Domingo the two countries will be able to find effective ways to expand mutually beneficial cooperation in many areas, and in industry and agriculture in the first place.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Luis Rodolfo Abinader Corona good health and success in state affairs.