Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to President Luis Rodolfo Abinader Corona of the Dominican Republic as the country celebrates Independence Day.

“I would like to take this opportunity to reaffirm Belarus’ interest in intensifying interstate dialogue, expanding contacts in various areas, and strengthening bilateral cooperation with the Dominican Republic,” the message of greetings reads. “We have significant potential for establishing and developing mutually beneficial relations in manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, science, and technology.”

The head of state expressed confidence that through joint efforts, Belarus and the Dominican Republic will be able to ensure political, trade, and economic partnership for the benefit of both nations.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished good health and new achievements in state service to Luis Rodolfo Abinader Corona and peace and harmony to every Dominican.