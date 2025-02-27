Greetings to President of the Dominican Republic Luis Rodolfo Abinader Corona

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to President Luis Rodolfo Abinader Corona of the Dominican Republic as the country celebrates Independence Day.

“It is pleasant to note that today's successes of the Dominican Republic in the economic and social sectors, as well as the significant results of its development in the tourism industry rightfully place the country among the leaders of the Caribbean states,” the message of greetings reads.

The head of state emphasized that Minsk highly values the constructive and respectful relations with Santo Domingo. “I note good prospects for intensifying cooperation, especially in industry and agriculture, in order to increase trade. I am convinced that by joint efforts we will find many opportunities to establish a successful and fruitful partnership for the benefit of the two peoples,” the President stressed.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished the President of the Dominican Republic strong health and inexhaustible energy, as well as harmony and prosperity the people of the country.