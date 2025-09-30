Greetings to President of Botswana Duma Boko

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to President Duma Boko of Botswana as the country celebrates Independence Day.

“The people of Botswana, who have pursued their own model of state development for over half a century, have achieved significant results in ensuring economic growth and a robust political system,” the message of greetings reads.

The head of state emphasized that Belarus considers Botswana a good partner in Southern Africa and places great importance on strengthening friendly and cooperative relations. “We have significant potential for increasing mutual trade and deepening bilateral ties across all sectors,” he affirmed.

The President praised the intensification of contacts between the ministries and business circles of Belarus and Botswana in 2025. “I hope that in the near future, we will launch joint projects in areas of fundamental importance to both our states, such as industrial modernization, food security, agricultural mechanization, and others. I invite you to pay an official visit to the Republic of Belarus at a time of your convenience,” the Belarusian leader added.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Duma Boko strong health, personal happiness, and success, as well as peace and prosperity to the people of friendly Botswana.