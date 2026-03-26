Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin and all citizens as the country celebrates the Independence Day.

"It is gratifying to note that our countries are bound by relations of friendship and respect, and share an interest in further expanding economic cooperation, implementing joint projects, and strengthening business contacts in all areas,” the congratulatory message reads. “I am confident that the potential of Belarusian-Bangladeshi partnership has not been exhausted and that together we will be able to elevate bilateral relations to a qualitatively new level for the benefit of our nations.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Mohammed Shahabuddin health and success in his responsible state work, and the people of Bangladesh peace and stability.