Greetings to Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin

On behalf of the Belarusian people and on his own behalf, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin and all residents of Bangladesh on the national holiday - Independence Day.

“I am sure that your country will successfully overcome all difficulties and continue its sustainable development. Despite the distance, Belarus and Bangladesh are consistently strengthening ties in various areas. Last year, a number of bilateral official meetings were held between the national banks and foreign ministries, and there was an exchange of business delegations. Your country has untapped potential in such areas as industry, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, science and technology. I hope that with your support the interaction will become comprehensive, systemic and multifaceted,” Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized.

The head of state wished Mohammed Shahabuddin good health and the fulfillment of his plans, and the people of Bangladesh - happiness and harmony.