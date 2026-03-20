Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko extended greetings to President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan as the country celebrate Nowruz.

The head of state noted that this day fills people’s hearts with warmth, joy, happiness, and hope for a bright future.

“Sharing the ideals of mutual respect and constructive interaction embedded in this holiday, Belarus consistently strengthens its relations of friendship and partnership with Azerbaijan,” the message of greetings reads. “I am confident that the development of interstate dialogue and practical cooperation will continue to serve the interests of our citizens and the maintenance of stability in Eurasia.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Ilham Aliyev health, boundless energy, and success in his responsible work, and also wished the friendly Azerbaijani people peace and harmony.