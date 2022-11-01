Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to Algeria President Abdelmadjid Tebboune as the country celebrates Revolution Day.

According to the head of state, the two countries have established relations of true friendship and trust. “This is confirmed by effective cooperation and mutual support in the international arena,” said the Belarusian president. “I assure you of Belarus’ readiness to intensify the dialogue with Algeria. I count on your personal assistance in order to give a strong impetus to the bilateral interaction, especially in the trade and economic sector, for the benefit of our states.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko has wished the president of Algeria good health, happiness and wellbeing, and also peace and prosperity to the Algerian people.