Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to Namibia President Hage Geingob and the people of Namibia as the country celebrates Independence Day.

“I am confident that expansion of the dialogue between our countries on the principles of equality and mutual respect corresponds to the interests of both countries,” the message of greetings reads.

The head of state reaffirmed Belarus' interest in intensifying the whole range of mutually beneficial relations with Namibia and expressed readiness to implement joint projects in machine-building, agriculture, education, science and healthcare, as well as to share experience and expertise in ensuring food security.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished the President of Namibia good health and fruitful activity in his responsible state post, and peace and prosperity to the people of Namibia.