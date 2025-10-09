Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulates Georgia on successful local elections

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze of Georgia on the successful local government elections.

“The confident victory of the Georgian Dream candidates confirms that they meet high standards of responsibility, reliability, and professionalism. It also indicates broad public support for your course towards the country's sovereign development and the consolidation of society,” the message of greetings reads.

The head of state emphasized Belarus' firm commitment to deepening friendly and cooperative relations with Georgia. “I am confident that the elected representatives will make a significant contribution to expanding Belarusian-Georgian interregional ties and will help implement new trade, economic, and humanitarian projects,” the President said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Irakli Kobakhidze excellent health and success in his responsible government work.