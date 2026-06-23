Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulates Ethiopian PM on his party’s victory at general elections

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed on the victory of the Prosperity Party, which he leads, in general elections.

“Results of the popular vote once again confirm the high level of trust that the Ethiopian society places in your political course aimed at ensuring national unity, strengthening sovereignty, and achieving sustainable economic growth of the country,” the congratulatory message reads.

“Belarus attaches great importance to expanding interaction with Ethiopia, our reliable and promising partner on the African continent, in trade, manufacturing sector, humanitarian affairs, and other fields. I am convinced that the development of strong ties will be facilitated by the signing of key bilateral agreements, the creation of an intergovernmental committee for trade and economic cooperation, and the resumption of the assembly production of Belarusian tractors in Ethiopia,” the President noted.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Abiy Ahmed good health and further success in accomplishing state tasks for the benefit of the Ethiopian people.