Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent birthday greetings to Russia’s Prime Minister and Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Belarus-Russia Union State Mikhail Mishustin.

“Thanks to your professional and personal qualities and the responsible and efficient work of the government you lead, Russia's economy demonstrates considerable strength and readiness to successfully withstand external challenges,” the message of greetings reads. “I am sincerely grateful for the support and great attention you pay to the development of Belarusian-Russian cooperation,” the head of state added.

Aleksandr Lukashenko has wished Mikhail Mishustin strong health, happiness, fruitful activity in his important post and implementation of all his plans.