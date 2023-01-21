Greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has wished President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping a Happy Lunar New Year:

Your Excellency,

I wish you a Happy Lunar New Year.

Last year was marked by outstanding achievements and good victories of the People’s Republic of China both in the country and on the international arena. The whole world witnessed the scintillating Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, robust development of China’s space program, active promotion of global development and security initiatives, confident strides towards the rebirth of the great Chinese nation and the construction of socialism with the Chinese specifics, as well as the historic decisions of the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party.

In spite of all challenges, which we faced in the Year of the Tiger, together we managed to make significant progress in the development of the Belarusian-Chinese cooperation. During the SCO summit, a big package of bilateral agreements was signed. They meet the interests of the two countries and will help further enhance friendship between our states. The relations of Minsk and Beijing have reached a new level of all-weather and all-round strategic partnership. The industrial park Great Stone is doing its best to promote a project in traditional Chinese medicine. The joint car manufacturer BelGee is working.

I assure you that we are ready to further develop the Belarusian-Chinese relations, to deepen interaction on the international arena for the sake of building a just and peaceful global world order.

I invite Your Excellency to visit the Republic of Belarus, where we see you as a true friend and where we will be delighted to offer the most hospitable welcome.