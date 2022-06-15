Greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent birthday greetings to China President Xi Jinping.

The message of greetings runs:

“The unconditional support of the Chinese people and the successes of friendly China in overcoming the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, consolidating its position on the international stage and building a community of one destiny for mankind are clear evidence of the effectiveness of your policies.

Your high standing among world leaders is ensured by your unwavering commitment to equitable, balanced and inclusive global development. Following your course, the People's Republic of China has made a significant contribution to improving international governance and maintaining stability around the world.

I fully share your ideas and initiatives on overall development and security. Minsk and Beijing support each other, strengthening the traditional friendship and strategic partnership day by day. I am convinced that thanks to the unity of positions and coordinated efforts, we will overcome any obstacles.

I sincerely value our good relations. I look forward to an early meeting and an opportunity to discuss the key issues on the bilateral and international agendas.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Xi Jinping good health, success in his work and family wellbeing.