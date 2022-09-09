Greetings to President of State Affairs of Democratic People's Republic of Korea Kim Jong-un

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to President of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Kim Jong-un as the country celebrates the Day of the Foundation of the Republic.

“On this solemn occasion we should recall the similarity of the historical fates of the Belarusian and North Korean peoples, who made great sacrifices to obtain and maintain their independence, the right to sustainable development of sovereign states. Friendship, trust and mutual respect that underpin the relations between Minsk and Pyongyang give confidence that cooperation between our countries in various fields will expand for the benefit of the present and future generations,” the message of greetings runs.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Kim Jong-un good health, happiness and success, and also peace and prosperity to the people of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.