Greetings to Russian Prime Minister and Chairman of Council of Ministers of Belarus-Russia Union State Mikhail Mishustin

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulated Russian Prime Minister and Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Belarus-Russia Union State Mikhail Mishustin on his 60th birthday.

“In Belarus, you are greatly respected as an experienced statesman and a determined and energetic head of the government of the Russian Federation, with firm life principles and the ability to successfully implement bold plans and introduce new solutions,” the message of congratulations reads.

“I am convinced that with your continued support, the established good-neighborly relations between Belarus and Russia will continue to expand for the benefit of the brotherly peoples of our countries,” the President emphasized.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Mikhail Mishustin health, happiness, and inexhaustible energy to carry out strategic tasks and achieve significant results in his responsible position.