Greetings to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister of the Russian Federation and Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Union State of Belarus and Russia Mikhail Mishustin.

“Over the years of selfless service to the Russian Federation in the most responsible positions, you have gained well-deserved recognition as a true patriot, a prominent statesman and a true professional,” the message of greetings reads. “Competent and purposeful actions of the government headed by you have ensured stability and protection of the Russian economy from the unfavorable influence of external factors.”

The head of state expressed sincere gratitude to Mikhail Mishustin for his warm attitude to Belarus and his firm commitment to further development of bilateral interaction in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Mikhail Mishustin strong health, happiness, strength and energy for the implementation of all plans and endeavors.