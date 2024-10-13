Greetings to Chairman of Board of Eurasian Economic Commission Bakytzhan Sagintayev

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent birthday greetings to Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Bakytzhan Sagintayev.

"For many years, you have held responsible government posts, participated in the formation and development of the idea of integration, witnessed the emergence of the Eurasian Economic Union," the message of congratulations said.

The head of state expressed confidence that Bakytzhan Sagintayev's extensive knowledge, rich managerial experience and dedication will allow him to fully realize the potential of the Eurasian Economic Commission as a coordinator of the work carried out by the Union.

The Belarusian President wished the chairman of the EEC Board good health, goodness, inexhaustible vital energy and the implementation of all plans.