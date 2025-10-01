Greetings to President of China Xi Jinping

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping on National Day.

“Your leadership has charted a course of dynamic and sustainable development for China, with progress unfolding on a historic scale. The country’s successes –from transforming its economy to pioneering new technologies and bolstering global security – are a source of profound admiration. As China confidently moves along its distinctive socialist path, it plays an indispensable role in shaping a multipolar world and building a stable, cooperative global framework for the future,” the message reads.

The head of state noted that China presents a unique and compelling model of a political system that merits deep study. He highlighted its capacity to synthesize a profound historical legacy with immense material and spiritual resources to drive sustained socioeconomic progress.

“Your Excellency, the Global Governance Initiative you have proposed resonates deeply with our conviction that international relations must be founded on the fundamental principles of sovereign equality and justice. We stand ready to collaborate closely in addressing our shared challenges, enhancing the well-being of our citizens, and securing a prosperous future for our nations,” the Belarusian President remarked.

He went on saying that China is a reliable strategic partner and a loyal friend for Belarus. “We highly value the unprecedented level of comprehensive, mutually beneficial cooperation and trust between our countries. The implementation of large-scale projects within the Belt and Road Initiative, the promotion of the Great Stone Industrial Park, and the deepening of industrial cooperation and humanitarian exchanges demonstrate the enormous potential of relations between Minsk and Beijing,” the Belarusian leader emphasized.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Xi Jinping good health and success in all his undertakings, and wished the fraternal people of China happiness and prosperity.