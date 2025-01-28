Greetings to President of People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping on the Spring Festival.

“The past year was marked by significant accomplishments on the part of the People’s Republic of China, which remains a reference point and an example to follow,” the congratulatory message reads. “As a result of the third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China we witnessed further development of China’s responsible foreign policy, which reflects the country’s global role in the world and is consonant with modern challenges. At the same time, respect for independence, territorial integrity, observance of rights of other states and non-interference in their internal affairs remain your country’s unchanging principles.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko thanked Xi Jinping for paying personal and unwavering attention to relations with Belarus.

“In the New Year address to the people of China You noted that ‘On the new journey of Chinese modernization, everyone is a key actor, every effort counts, and every ray of light shines.’ Our country has been, is, and will be a reliable partner of the People’s Republic of China in the course of achieving all the set goals. There is no doubt that in 2025 we will continue progressively and systemically bolstering the all-weather and all-round strategic partnership while our friendship will be a reference point for the entire world,” the Belarusian leader stressed.

“During the Spring Festival I wish You, dear friend, strong health, prosperity, and new accomplishments in responsible state activities. I wish peace, development, and continued prosperity to the Great China,” the President wished.