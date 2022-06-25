Greetings on occasion of 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Russia

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko and President of Russia Vladimir Putin have exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the 30th anniversary since diplomatic relations were established between the two countries.

The message sent by the Belarusian head of state to the Russian leader reads:

“Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich!

Please accept sincere congratulations on the occasion of a memorable date – the 30th anniversary since the day diplomatic relations were established between the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation.

Our countries went a long way together in this period, laying a solid foundation of all-round strategic partnership and advanced integration.

For the two nations orientation towards tight fruitful cooperation is a natural process predetermined by their geographical proximity, unbreakable cultural and spiritual ties that evolved over centuries, and the common heroic past.

I am convinced that the enhancement of constructive interaction between Minsk and Moscow both within the framework of the Union State of Belarus and Russia and as part of other interstate associations enables the necessary conditions for successfully overcoming global challenges and threats.

I wish You, dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, strong health, inexhaustible high spirits, and luck and I wish residents of Russia peaceful sky, prosperity, and confidence in tomorrow.

Yours sincerely,

Aleksandr Lukashenko.”

The congratulatory message sent by the Russian head of state to the President of Belarus reads:

“Dear Aleksandr Grigoryevich,

Please accept the warmest congratulations on the occasion of the 30th anniversary since diplomatic relations between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus were established.

Through reliance on good traditions of brotherly friendship, which have connected our nations since times immemorial, we managed to accomplish a lot in the past decades for the sake of development of interstate ties in the spirit of alliance and good neighborhood. Significant experience of effective bilateral manufacturing cooperation has been accumulated in various areas.

Today we continue systematically stepping up integration interaction within the framework of the Union State of Belarus and Russia, work together with partners in the Collective Security Treaty Organization to improve our defensive capability. Coordination of efforts of Moscow and Minsk in the Eurasian Economic Union and the Commonwealth of Independent States produces good results.

I am convinced that further strengthening of the entire complex of Russian-Belarusian relations fully meets interests of citizens of our countries, is in line with ensuring security and stability in the Eurasian space.

I sincerely wish You, dear Aleksandr Grigoryevich, strong health and success, and wish the Belarusian nation happiness and prosperity.

Yours sincerely,

Vladimir Putin.”