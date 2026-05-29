Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulates foreign colleagues on Eurasian Economic Union Day

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent congratulations to the members of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (President Vladimir Putin of Russia, President Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, and President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan) on the Eurasian Economic Union Day. Congratulations were also sent to the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Bakytzhan Sagintayev.

“Over the years of its work, the EAEU has become an example of a peaceful and constructive economic association whose participants respect each other’s interests and build cooperation through dialogue and compromise. This year marks a new stage of integration: the practical implementation of the Eurasian Economic Path Declaration, which defines the main development vector of the EAEU until 2030 and its long-term strategy until 2045,” the message of congratulations reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed confidence that joint efforts will ensure a high level of well-being for the peoples of the EAEU, fully unlocking its potential as a self-sufficient macro-region with technological and intellectual leadership.

The Belarusian President wished everyone good health, boundless energy, and success in achieving their goals.