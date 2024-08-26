Greetings to First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva on her anniversary.

“The multitude of social and political tasks that you have undertaken are invariably aimed at making life better for people, while your professionalism, organizational skills, inexhaustible energy and charm have deservedly earned you respect and recognition in the Republic of Azerbaijan and beyond. I value the current level of partnership between Minsk and Baku, which is characterized by a high degree of mutual trust, close contacts in various fields and great strategic importance,” Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized.

The head of state believes that the implementation of ambitious plans to expand Belarusian-Azerbaijani cooperation is fully aligned with the interests of the fraternal peoples.

“I sincerely wish you, dear Mehriban Arifovna, and your loved ones good health, happiness and further success in your work, and may joy, love and harmony never abandon your family,” the message of congratulations reads.