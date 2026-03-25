Greetings to the First Lady of Zimbabwe Auxillia Mnangagwa

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent birthday greetings to the First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Auxillia Mnangagwa.

“Belarus has a high regard for Your distinguished service to the Republic of Zimbabwe and the special mission You are fulfilling, including through strengthening the health of the nation, developing education, and supporting motherhood and childhood,” the congratulatory message reads.

The head of state emphasized that Belarusian-Zimbabwean relations are developing as a strategic partnership based on trust, mutual respect, and practical results. The achievements of recent years in political dialogue, economic cooperation, and humanitarian matters have already brought tangible benefits to the peoples of the two countries.

“Given that 2026 has been declared the Year of the Belarusian Women in the Republic of Belarus, I believe it is necessary to further expand humanitarian cooperation between the women's organizations of our countries under your direct patronage,” the President stated.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Auxillia Mnangagwa strong health, vitality, inspiration, and success in her noble work.