Greetings to Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia on the 50th anniversary of his episcopal consecration.

“Following the most important spiritual vows made half a century ago, you serve Orthodoxy with all your heart, maintain the unshakable international authority of the Moscow Patriarchate, carry the living word of God to the people with tireless energy, and strengthen the moral foundations of society by personal example,” the congratulatory message reads.

The head of state noted that the entire life of Patriarch Kirill is a tireless call for peace and dialogue, harmony and mutual respect. “Belarus highly values Your wise pastoral care and prayerful support that contribute to the spiritual unity of our fraternal peoples and give them the strength to withstand trials,” the President emphasized.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Patriarch Kirill good health and further success in his righteous labors for the benefit of the Fatherland and the Orthodox Church.