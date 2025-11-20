Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended birthday greetings to Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia.

“Your service for the sake of strengthening the foundations of faith and preserving moral values commands the deepest respect,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said. “Through your personal efforts, unceasing pastoral work, and care for strengthening the ideals of peace, love, kindness, and justice in people's hearts, the voice of the Orthodox Church, which embodies spiritual revival, has gained special resonance in the modern world.”

The head of state expressed confidence that Patriarch Kirill's wisdom and life experience will continue to contribute to the preservation of unity between the kin nations of Belarus and Russia.

“I wish you health, strength, and the unwavering help of God in bringing all your plans to fruition,” the message of greetings reads.