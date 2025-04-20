Greetings to Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Rus'

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has wished Happy Easter to Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Rus'.

“The Resurrection of Christ is a greatest event that epitomizes the triumph of life and the Creator's love for humans. The joy of these days, filled with goodness and light, is sincerely shared by millions of people. Your tireless work to preserve Christian values and to strengthen inter-faith and inter-ethnic peace is highly appreciated on Belarusian soil,” the message reads.

The head of state wished Patriarch Kirill good health, spiritual harmony and success in all his undertakings.