Greetings to Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Rus

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Rus on the enthronement anniversary.

“Your tireless ascetic activity and devoted service to the Fatherland have earned you a recognized authority,” the message of greetings reads. “Showing care and mercy to every person, you strengthen faith, give hope, call for peace and unity.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that he deeply respects Patriarch Kirill as a wise shepherd of the Church of Christ and a good friend of Belarus. “Your prayers and spiritual support protect the fraternal Belarusian-Russian relations,” the head of state emphasized.

The President wished Patriarch Kirill good health, inexhaustible energy and long fruitful years of service for the benefit of Orthodoxy and the peoples of Belarus and Russia.