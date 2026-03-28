Head of state Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to the Paralympic Committee of the Republic of Belarus on the 30th anniversary of its founding.

“Over the years, the organization has brought together thousands of like-minded people and become a symbol of courage, strength of spirit, and limitless human potential,” the congratulatory message reads.

The Belarusian leader noted that the Paralympic movement is not just about high-performance sport; it is also a vital part of society’s social fabric dedicated to promoting the values of equality, respect, and mutual support.

“Through your professionalism, tireless dedication, and unwavering commitment, you have confidently asserted yourselves on the international sports scene, celebrating Belarus with resounding victories and achievements,” Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed.

The President wished Belarusian Paralympians robust health, happiness, confidence in their abilities, and further achievements in the name of their country.