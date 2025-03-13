Greetings to Pope Francis

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings as Pope Francis celebrates the anniversary of his pontificate.

“Our country appreciates and respects your wise attitude to the issues of supporting good-neighborliness and mutual understanding between peoples, focus of spiritual efforts on preaching the ideals of mercy and love of neighbor,” the message of greetings reads.

The head of state praised the successful development of cooperation between Minsk and the Vatican. It will reach a qualitatively new level with the opening of the Belarusian embassy to the Holy See this year, he added.

“I am confident that your pastoral activities will continue to contribute to strengthening peace and harmony, preserving Christian values. People in Belarus feel your personal concern for the welfare of believers and the unity of our society,” the President emphasized.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Pope Francis health, longevity and God's grace for the benefit of his high mission.