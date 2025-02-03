Greetings from Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said

Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said sent congratulations to Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko on winning the presidential election.

"We are happy to express our most sincere congratulations to Your Excellency in connection with your re-election as President of the Republic of Belarus. We would like to reaffirm our commitment to developing bilateral relations for the benefit of our peoples during your new presidential term," the letter of congratulations reads.

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said wished Aleksandr Lukashenko success in realizing the aspirations of the friendly people of Belarus for further progress and prosperity.