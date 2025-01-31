Greetings from leaders of Kingdom of Eswatini

Leaders of the Kingdom of Eswatini have congratulated Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko on winning the Presidential election.

“On behalf of His Majesty King Mswati III, the Queen Mother, the Government and the people of the Kingdom of Eswatini I have the honor of conveying our warmest congratulations on Your successful re-election for the seventh term as the President of the Republic of Belarus. We hope that bonds of friendship and cooperation between the Kingdom of Eswatini and the Republic of Belarus will grow stronger in the years to come. We are confident that Your leadership will lead the Republic of Belarus to prosperity, peace, and development. We wish You success in your new term in office and assure You of our constant support for achieving the goals and aspirations of our bilateral cordial relations,” reads the congratulatory message signed by Eswatini Prime Minister Russell Mmiso Dlamini.