Greetings from Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has congratulated Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko on winning the Presidential election.

The congratulatory message reads: “Your victory testifies to the trust of the nation of Your great country in Your leadership and accomplishments in the position of the head of state. Allow me, Your Excellency, to express the Zimbabwean side’s eagerness to continue working together to bolster and advance our bilateral relations. I am committed to reinforcing the friendship between our two countries and to stepping up mutually beneficial cooperation for the benefit of the nations of our countries.”

Emmerson Mnangagwa wished success, good health to Aleksandr Lukashenko and peace and prosperity to the entire nation of Belarus.