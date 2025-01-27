Greetings from President of Vietnam Luong Cuong

Vietnam President Luong Cuong has congratulated Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko on winning the Presidential election.

The congratulatory message reads: “Vietnam always follows and observes with satisfaction the accomplishments secured by the Belarusian nation under your leadership in terms of social and economic development and the enhancement of the international positions of the country. Vietnam attaches great importance to strengthening and developing the traditional friendship with Belarus and is convinced that thanks to the resolve of the leaders and nations of the two countries, the multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and Belarus will continue producing even more results in the name of the common interests of the two nations, in the name of peace, stability, and development in the region and the world.”

Luong Cuong said he wishes the Belarusian nation under the leadership of Aleksandr Lukashenko to continue securing new accomplishments in the matter of building a prosperous and steadily developing country.

The Vietnamese President wished strong health, happiness, and great accomplishments to his Belarusian counterpart.