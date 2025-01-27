Greetings from President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov has sent congratulations to Aleksandr Lukashenko on his victory in Belarus' Presidential election.

“Turkmenistan attaches great importance to the further development of bilateral cooperation, which is traditionally based on the principles of equality, mutual respect and trust. I am deeply convinced that under your wise and far-sighted leadership, the Republic of Belarus will achieve even greater successes, and our interstate relations will reach a qualitatively new level,” the message of congratulations reads.

Serdar Berdimuhamedov wished Aleksandr Lukashenko good health, well-being and new successes in his responsible work in the interests of all people of the Republic of Belarus.