Greetings from President of Sri Lanka Anura Kumara Dissanayake

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake of Sri Lanka congratulated Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko on his election victory.

"On behalf of the government, people of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka and on my own behalf, I extend my sincere congratulations on your re-election as President of the Republic of Belarus. Sri Lanka and Belarus enjoy long-standing friendly relations based on close interpersonal contacts, mutual respect and goodwill in many areas, and interaction in multilateral forums," the letter of congratulations reads.

The president of Sri Lanka hopes the countries will continue working together to strengthen mutually beneficial bilateral relations and expand cooperation in new and even greater projects in the near future.

Anura Kumara Dissanayake wished Aleksandr Lukashenko health, success and prosperity.