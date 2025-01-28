Greetings from President of Nicaragua José Daniel Ortega Saavedra

José Daniel Ortega Saavedra, President of the Republic of Nicaragua, and Rosario Murillo, Vice-President of the Republic of Nicaragua, have sent congratulations to Aleksandr Lukashenko on his victory in Belarus' Presidential election.

“We are happy about and proud of our close, fraternal and revolutionary relations. We have common aspirations, goals and commitment to achieve peace, well-being and prosperity. We congratulate you on this historic triumph. Your courageous people have elected you to continue to lead the struggle for a new, multipolar world based on the principles of justice, brotherhood and respect,” the message of congratulations reads.

“May the Lord continue to bless you with health, energy and joy. The people of Belarus and Nicaragua, humble and hopeful, will continue to work together to bring in a new era. May the light of our history continue to show the way for our people and bring the prosperity they deserve,” reads the message from Nicaragua.