Greetings from President of Nigeria Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria congratulated Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko on winning the presidential election.

"On behalf of the government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I convey our sincere congratulations to you on your re-election as President of the Republic of Belarus. Your victory demonstrates the trust and confidence of the Belarusian people in your leadership and your vision of further progress and stability of your country," the letter of congratulations reads.

Bola Tinubu emphasized that Nigeria values the long-established relations with Belarus. "I am committed to working with you to strengthen our bilateral relations in areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment, technology and global peaceful initiatives. I am confident that under your continued leadership, our partnership will reach new heights for the benefit of our two countries and peoples," he said.

The president of Nigeria wished success in the work and well-being to Aleksandr Lukashenko, peace and further prosperity to the people of Belarus.