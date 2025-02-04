Greetings from President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh

President Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh of Mongolia sent congratulations to Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko on his election victory.

“I am happy to note that your state visit, Mr. President, contributed to strengthening of traditional friendly relations between our countries and left a mark on the history of bilateral relations between Mongolia and Belarus,” the congratulatory message reads.

“I will be glad to continue our cooperation with you, Mr. President, to further expand and enhance friendly relations and cooperation between our countries,” Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh stressed.

He wished good health and happiness to Aleksandr Lukashenko and his family and all the best and prosperity to the friendly people of Belarus.