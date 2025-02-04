Greetings from President of Kenya William Ruto

President William Ruto of Kenya extended greetings to Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko on his victory in the presidential election in Belarus.

“I congratulate you on this landmark victory, which shows the high level of trust that the people of your great country have in your leadership and the success you have achieved as head of state,” the congratulatory message reads.

William Ruto also expressed his commitment to continuing close cooperation to strengthen bilateral relations and friendship between Belarus and Kenya for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.

The Kenyan President wished success and good health to Aleksandr Lukashenko and further progress to the Belarusian people.