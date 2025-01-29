Greetings from President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian congratulated Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko on winning the Presidential election.

"The active voter turnout reflects their strong commitment to building a bright future. I am confident that during the new Presidential term of Your Excellency the friendly relations between Iran and Belarus and mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas of bilateral, regional and international interaction will become stronger than before," the congratulatory message reads.

Masoud Pezeshkian wished health and success to Aleksandr Lukashenko, and well-being to the people of Belarus.