Greetings from President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama

On behalf of the government, people of Ghana and on his own behalf, President John Dramani Mahama of Ghana congratulated Aleksandr Lukashenko on his re-election as President of the Republic of Belarus.

“Your continued leadership demonstrates the trust and confidence of the people of Belarus in your vision of national progress and development. I am confident that under your leadership Belarus will continue to achieve greater prosperity and success,” the congratulatory message reads.

John Dramani Mahama pointed out that Ghana and Belarus are committed to strengthening bilateral relations. “I hope we will work together to expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest for the benefit of our peoples," he emphasized.

The Ghanaian President wished success in the work to the Belarusian leader and peace and prosperity to the people of Belarus.