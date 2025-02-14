Greetings from President of Ecuador Daniel Noboa

President of Ecuador Daniel Noboa has sent a message to Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko to congratulate him on election victory.

“I am pleased to extend sincere congratulations on your re-election as President of the Republic of Belarus. Your election victory shows that Belarusian people trust you and support your leadership and vision for the future of the country. Ecuador highly values bilateral relations with Belarus and hopes to strengthen our friendship and cooperation in various areas of mutual interest,” the message reads.

Daniel Noboa wished Aleksandr Lukashenko further success in his efforts to bring well-being and prosperity to the Belarusian people.