Greetings from President of Egypt Abdel Fattah al-Sisi

Egypt President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has congratulated Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko on winning the latest election.

The congratulatory message reads: “It is with great pleasure that I extend to Your Excellency my warmest congratulations and best wishes on your re-election to a new Presidential term. I wish you every success in continued efforts to fulfill hopes and aspirations of your friendly people.”

Abdel Fattah al-Sisi spoke highly of the current level of cordial and mutually beneficial relations between Belarus and Egypt. The relations have been developing successfully for the last few decades. He also expressed hope that interaction will continue expanding and new avenues of cooperation will be explored for the benefit of the two nations.

The Egypt President also thanked the Belarusian counterpart for sending birthday congratulations.

Abdel Fattah al-Sisi wished happiness to Aleksandr Lukashenko and progress and prosperity to the friendly nation of Belarus.