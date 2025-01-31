Greetings from Algeria President Abdelmadjid Tebboune

Algeria President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has congratulated Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko on winning the Presidential election.

The congratulatory message reads: “Your re-election by the people of the Republic of Belarus is a testimony to the wise leadership and the desire for progress and prosperity, to which You have devoted time and energy during your previous terms of office. I would like to take this opportunity to express to Your Excellency our full satisfaction with the quality of the friendly relations and cooperation that have been achieved between Algeria and Belarus, hoping that they will be further strengthened during the forthcoming first session of the Algerian-Belarusian mixed commission next month.”

Abdelmadjid Tebboune invited Aleksandr Lukashenko to visit Algeria. He wished success, strong health, and prosperity to the Belarusian leader.