Greetings from Prime Minister of Thailand Paetongtarn Shinawatra

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has received a congratulatory message on his re-election from Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

“On behalf of the government and people of the Kingdom of Thailand, I have the honor to extend my sincere congratulations on your re-election as President of the Republic of Belarus. We also want to send our best wishes to Your Excellency. I sincerely hope that with your direct participation, Thailand and Belarus will further strengthen bilateral relations and discover new cooperation opportunities in areas of mutual interest,” the message reads.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra wished Aleksandr Lukashenko good health. She also wished further prosperity and development to Belarus.